You can play Clue in Fortnite now, and other classic Hasbro board games are showing up soon as well
Hasbro put Clue in Fortnite, and the board game maker has plans to add even more classics to Epic’s multiplayer game soon (thanks, The Verge). I say Hasbro, but it’s actually Look North World who built Clue in Fortnite, a studio founded by Bungie founder Alexander Seropian and built around creating user-generated experiences for mainstream brands. Think those branded Roblox worlds, like when the PGA Tour went to Roblox, only game-ier.
Anyway, Fortnite Clue works rather differently from the board game, and it doesn’t feature a team of players sitting around a virtual board solving a murder. It’s closer to an Among Us-style experience. It randomly designates players as culprits, guests, or detectives when a match starts, though the categories are a little confusing.
Guests search for clues, while the detective tries to protect them, which seems kind of backwards, and the culprit looks for an opening to cause mischief. And by mischief, I mean murder.
Clue in Fortnite lets you equip the game’s classic items as weapons, such as the candlestick or dagger, and you can spend coins on cosmetics to help make your character distinct – or suspiciously null. It’s a social deduction game, so you’ll want to plan on interacting with your fellow players to figure who the villain is.
Hasbro plans to add a Guess Who Fortnite version later in October 2024 and will bring Connect Four to Fortnite in December 2024. If you’re keen on checking out Clue, it’s a free experience. You just need to input the island code – 0783-3570-5073 – and you’re good to go.