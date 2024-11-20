Video Games

Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite Crew subscription in December 2024 without hiking up the price

Crew will include additional content

Marco Wutz

Epic Games

Epic Games revealed that it will expand the Fortnite Crew membership, bulking up its offerings without making the subscription more expensive. Starting on December 1, 2024, Fortnite Crew will grant subscribers access to the Lego Pass and Music Pass in addition to the Battle Pass and Rocket Pass Premium (for Rocket League).

Furthermore, any new passes coming to the game, such as the Fortnite OG Pass that will be available from December 6, 2024, will be added to Fortnite Crew automatically.

Aside from access to all Battle Pass variants, Fortnite Crew includes a monthly outfit pack as well as a currency injection of 1,000 V-Bucks. The monthly subscription fee is $11.99 USD.

However, this update to the service comes with a change to how it works. Whereas players could previously subscribe to the service and then access premium rewards from a Battle Pass even if their subscription ran out, players joining the membership after December 1, 2024, may only claim such premium rewards as long as they have an active subscription. Nothing will change for players subscribing ahead of December 1, 2024, in this regard.

Naturally, once claimed and part of your Fortnite account, any reward will be yours to keep, regardless of your subscription status.

The Battle Royale Battle Pass will also be a little more expensive in the future, costing 1,000 V-Bucks instead of 950, although its real-currency price will remain the same. The Lego and Music Pass will remain at their 1,400 V-Bucks price point and can still be bought separately.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News