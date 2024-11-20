Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite Crew subscription in December 2024 without hiking up the price
Epic Games revealed that it will expand the Fortnite Crew membership, bulking up its offerings without making the subscription more expensive. Starting on December 1, 2024, Fortnite Crew will grant subscribers access to the Lego Pass and Music Pass in addition to the Battle Pass and Rocket Pass Premium (for Rocket League).
Furthermore, any new passes coming to the game, such as the Fortnite OG Pass that will be available from December 6, 2024, will be added to Fortnite Crew automatically.
Aside from access to all Battle Pass variants, Fortnite Crew includes a monthly outfit pack as well as a currency injection of 1,000 V-Bucks. The monthly subscription fee is $11.99 USD.
However, this update to the service comes with a change to how it works. Whereas players could previously subscribe to the service and then access premium rewards from a Battle Pass even if their subscription ran out, players joining the membership after December 1, 2024, may only claim such premium rewards as long as they have an active subscription. Nothing will change for players subscribing ahead of December 1, 2024, in this regard.
Naturally, once claimed and part of your Fortnite account, any reward will be yours to keep, regardless of your subscription status.
The Battle Royale Battle Pass will also be a little more expensive in the future, costing 1,000 V-Bucks instead of 950, although its real-currency price will remain the same. The Lego and Music Pass will remain at their 1,400 V-Bucks price point and can still be bought separately.