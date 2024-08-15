Fortnite is giving away a free skin to celebrate returning to iPhone
The squabble between Epic Games and Apple has been a long and drawn-out tale, but it seems it’s finally over, as the two sides have come to an agreement that allows the Epic Games Store, and thus Fortnite, to return to iOS devices very soon.
The game was removed from Apple devices in 2020 as Epic protested the company’s store fees. The ensuring corporate argument lasted about four years as the two sides tried to find a solution that would work for both sides, while Epic continued to accuse Apple of moving the goalposts and making it as difficult as possible to get what it wanted.
Still, it’s all over now and Fortnite will be back on iPhone and other iOS devices very soon, so Epic has decided to celebrate by releasing a free skin into the item shop to coincide with the relaunch. The Katalina skin will be available once Fortnite returns to iOS and will remain free to claim by anyone until November 2, 2024.
It’s a great time for Fortnite players, but unfortunately Epic couldn’t go even a week without picking another fight, as it has now removed Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy Store, with plans to release the Epic Games Store on Samsung instead, similar to the solution it created for Apple.