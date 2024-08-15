Video Games

Fortnite is giving away a free skin to celebrate returning to iPhone

A free Fortnite skin will soon be available once the game returns to iOS devices

Ryan Woodrow

Captain Jonesy
Captain Jonesy / Epic Games

The squabble between Epic Games and Apple has been a long and drawn-out tale, but it seems it’s finally over, as the two sides have come to an agreement that allows the Epic Games Store, and thus Fortnite, to return to iOS devices very soon.

The game was removed from Apple devices in 2020 as Epic protested the company’s store fees. The ensuring corporate argument lasted about four years as the two sides tried to find a solution that would work for both sides, while Epic continued to accuse Apple of moving the goalposts and making it as difficult as possible to get what it wanted.

Fortnite Katalina skin
Katalina / Epic Games

Still, it’s all over now and Fortnite will be back on iPhone and other iOS devices very soon, so Epic has decided to celebrate by releasing a free skin into the item shop to coincide with the relaunch. The Katalina skin will be available once Fortnite returns to iOS and will remain free to claim by anyone until November 2, 2024.

It’s a great time for Fortnite players, but unfortunately Epic couldn’t go even a week without picking another fight, as it has now removed Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy Store, with plans to release the Epic Games Store on Samsung instead, similar to the solution it created for Apple.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/News