Epic removed grenade-throwing privileges from Fortnite’s Ice Spice after she made life miserable for allies
Fortnite’s latest rapper ally, Ice Spice, got a little too excited with the ice grenades, and now Epic’s had to reclaim them until Ice Spice learns to settle down. The decision to remove Ice Spice’s combat abilities comes after several reports online showing Ice Spice lobbing endless ice grenades once she registered an enemy nearby – only she didn’t care much about the target.
One clip shows a player trying to hide from foes, until Ice Spice ruined it by chucking a grenade at them, freezing their feet, and hurling them off their tower perch. Another was in a convenience store with Ice Spice with no enemy in direct sight. Spice started hucking explosives every second, keeping the player’s feet perpetually frozen in ice. One Redditer even posted a video recommending players immediately attack and defeat Ice Spice so she won't "grief" them.
Considering the idea is to find Ice Spice and have her fight with you, not do everything in her power to destroy you, it’s hardly an ideal scenario.
“Time to defrost!” Epic said in a post on the Fortnite Status Twitter account. “Due to a gameplay issue affecting Ice Spice's Chiller Grenade usage, we have disabled them while we work on a fix.”
That was on Nov. 18, 2024. Epic hasn’t posted an update on the issue or when they expect a fix for it, though you can still find Ice Spice’s location. She just won’t fight with you or completely ruin a match on your behalf anymore.