Video Games

Kong and Mechagodzilla skins are coming to Fortnite tomorrow

Alongside the Gozilla Fortnite event starting tomorrow, two new crossover skins will be dropping into the item shop: Kong and Mechagodzilla

Ryan Woodrow

Kong
Kong / Warner Bros.

Ever since Godzilla was revealed as the secret skin for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, people have been wondering what variants we might be getting, and more importantly, what other monsters from the recent cinematic universe might be appearing in the game soon enough. As expected, Kong has been the main name of everyone’s lips, and we won’t have to wait much longer to get what we want.

In the v33.20 Fortnite update yesterday, leakers found encrypted files for Kong cosmetics. Today, those files have been decrypted and it turns out that not only will we be getting a Kong skin in the item shop very soon, but a Mechagodzilla one too.

These will be dropping on January 16 at 7pm ET, the same time the daily item shop reset happens, and in what I’m sure is no coincidence, the same time that the Godzilla quests unlock in-game, allowing you to earn the regular Godzilla skin if you already own the Battle Pass. No such requirement for this pair of skins though, as they’ll simply be purchasable in the item shop with V-Bucks.

It’s hard to tell exactly what crossover will pop up next in Fortnite, as just yesterday the Fortnite x Hatsune Miku event began, but we’ll keep you up to date on every wild crossover event as they’re announced.

Published |Modified
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/News