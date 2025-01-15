Kong and Mechagodzilla skins are coming to Fortnite tomorrow
Ever since Godzilla was revealed as the secret skin for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, people have been wondering what variants we might be getting, and more importantly, what other monsters from the recent cinematic universe might be appearing in the game soon enough. As expected, Kong has been the main name of everyone’s lips, and we won’t have to wait much longer to get what we want.
In the v33.20 Fortnite update yesterday, leakers found encrypted files for Kong cosmetics. Today, those files have been decrypted and it turns out that not only will we be getting a Kong skin in the item shop very soon, but a Mechagodzilla one too.
These will be dropping on January 16 at 7pm ET, the same time the daily item shop reset happens, and in what I’m sure is no coincidence, the same time that the Godzilla quests unlock in-game, allowing you to earn the regular Godzilla skin if you already own the Battle Pass. No such requirement for this pair of skins though, as they’ll simply be purchasable in the item shop with V-Bucks.
It’s hard to tell exactly what crossover will pop up next in Fortnite, as just yesterday the Fortnite x Hatsune Miku event began, but we’ll keep you up to date on every wild crossover event as they’re announced.