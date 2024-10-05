A giant Doctor Doom raid boss just appeared in Fortnite and everyone needs to help defeat it
The first Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event has begun and it’s a massive one that is going to last for a little while, meaning you have a chance to get in on the action. At 2pm ET on October 5, 2024, Hope and her team fired a huge beam at Doom’s cauldron, but it didn’t have the desired effect.
The result is that a giant Doctor Doom has appeared in the center of the island and is trying to kill anyone who gets close, which means all Fortnite players have got to team up to take him down.
How to defeat Doctor Doom
Doctor Doom’s health bar is absolutely massive. I spent an entire match with everyone in the lobby relentlessly firing at it and we barely made a dent in it but don’t worry, this is a marathon, not a sprint. His health bar is global, meaning that it’ll be the same for everyone playing the game everywhere in the world right now.
Doom will keep spawning in every Battle Royale and Zero Build match until his HP hits zero, and presumably something big will happen at that point, which will further the story of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, and set us up for the second live event in a few weeks. It’s cool events like this that bring the whole Fortnite community together and make it one of the best battle royale games of all time.
If you just want to focus on this boss then don’t worry, as once you’re in range of Doom you’ll become immune to damage from all other players, and will only have to worry about winning the match again once you leave – usually after being forced to by the storm. The one thing we do know is that when it’s over, everyone who dealt at least 100 damage to Doctor Doom will receive a free loading screen.