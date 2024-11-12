Fortnite OG is coming back, and it’s here to stay in Epic’s battle royale
After weeks of leaks and teases, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite OG – shorthand for the original Fortnite experience – is permanently coming back to the battle royale. Epic made the announcement in a brief tweet with a little bit about what to expect.
“THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL,” Epic posted on the official Fortnite account. “OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6.”
Prominent leakers ShiinaBR and HypeX previously predicted Fortnite OG would bring back the original map, loot, and events, and it looks like they were spot on. They also said Epic would keep Zero Build Mode and would put the first chapter’s 10 seasons on monthly rotation, though Epic hasn’t revealed more of its Fortnite OG plans yet. Removing Zero Build mode seems like a pretty big stretch, though, considering how popular that mode has been since Epic launched it in 2022.
It seems like everything old is new again, at least in the world of live service video games. In addition to the current Fortnite chapter, which is, itself, a remix of an old chapter, Respawn re-released Apex Legends original mode under the moniker “Launch Royale” recently,. Blizzard is also experimenting with nostalgia by tinkering with multiple versions of the original Overwatch’s 6v6 gameplay. The first one is Overwatch Classic, which, like Fortnite OG, brings back the original Overwatch characters, maps, and rules, though that mode’s permanence depends on how popular it ends up being with fans.