Black Knight returns in the Fortnite OG season 2 Battle Pass
The second season of Fortnite OG is set to begin on January 31, 2025, which will give us a new OG pass and likely bring some of the map changes that Chapter 1 Season 2 brought to the game. As we continue down this nostalgic road, the new OG pass will bring us some remixed versions of classic skins that were released all the way back then, including two of the rarest and most popular Fortnite skins of all time.
With a new teaser being posted recently, we’ve caught a glimpse at the three classic skins from Chapter 1 Season 2 that will get remixed versions in the new OG pass:
- Black Knight
- Cuddle Team Leader
- Sparkle Specialist
These three skins, Black Knight and Cuddle Team Leader especially, are some of the most popular in Fortnite history, and having them in your locker is a mark of a veteran. Black Knight is one of the most sought-after skins of all time, with accounts that own the skin selling for hundreds of dollars.
While the OG pass won’t contain the original versions of the skins, they may still make their way to the item shop, as OG season 1 saw Renegade Raider and Ariel Assault Trooper both return to the shop in their original forms, locked behind XP progression. It means that all of us may soon have the chance to pick up one of the best Fortnite skins for the first time in years.