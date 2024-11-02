Video Games

Fortnite Remix The Prelude gave us a real-life Snoop Dogg concert in Times Square, for some reason

Fornite's latest live event, known as Fortnite Remix The Prelude, gave us a very surprising performance from Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg

Fortnite
Fortnite / Epic Games

Fortnite Remix: The Prelude had a lot of people hyped and with good reason as the impending season is going to be taking us back to the wild days of Fortnite Chapter 2. Before that though, a live event came along to give us a taste of what was to come, although it wasn’t what most people expected.

If you were able to log on before the servers became too full to let anyone else log in, you got to sit in Restored Reels and watch a giant screen that showed a live feed of Times Square in New York, where Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg gave a live 15-minute concert, followed by a trailer for the new season dropping tomorrow – check out our guide on Fortnite Remix start times to find out exactly when.

This, as it turns out, is a taste of what’s to come in Fortnite Remix, as alongside all of the Chapter 2 nostalgia is a bunch of new events featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and a tribute to the late Juice Wrld – also, shoes!

We’ll have more details on all of the new content in Fortnite Remix when the update drop tomorrow morning, so check this space when the time comes.

Published
