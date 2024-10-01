Epic Games shows off Fortnite TMNT Creative collaboration, with TMNT weapons, gadgets, villains, and more
Epic Games showed a first look at a Fortnite TMNT collaboration for Fortnite Creative, part of a bigger initiative with Kitbash3D to bring more tools and assets to the multiplayer game’s user-generated side. Epic debuted the new trailer during UnrealFest 2024 and said that, even though most of the developer tools will start rolling out in November, the TMNT Creative kit is available now.
Kitbash3D provides 3D assets to movie and game studios including Warner Bros, Netflix, Marvel, Tencent, and 2K Games, everything ranging from classy 20th century restaurants to cyberpunk building interiors and fairytale chic exteriors.
The Fortnite TMNT Creative collaboration adds dozens of assets and over 150 unique TMNT-themed props to the user’s toolkit and lets you build what amounts to a small, standalone TMNT game in Fortnite Creative. You’ve got familiar heroes – including the Turtles themselves – and villains to choose from, along with recognizable locations, such as the Technodrome and Rabbit Hutch, to plunk down in your world.
There’s a broad selection of devices, ranging from high-tech surfboards to trap manholes. You can add generic buildings and locations with TMNT’s visual flair to help sell the experience you’re trying to create, and you can even add actual visual flair through comic book-style filters that add, among other things, a black-and-white tone or comic-style panels.
Fortnite Creative fans on Reddit hoped this was a sign of greater freedom to use licensed items in Creative mode. So far, hot items such as Dragon Ball Z’s superpowers or Naruto’s accessories are confined to specific, limited time events, and even the Fortnite TMNT collaboration from earlier in 2024 didn’t feature that many special TMNT items – certainly not on this level. Whether this collaboration with Kitbash3D does lead to that kind of freedom remains to be seen.