Fortnite v31.40 update has been delayed, making us wait for Fortnitemares 2024
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – the time when Fortnite begins its Halloween event. Fortnitemares 2024 is almost here, and while we expected it to begin today, it turns out we’re going to have to wait just a little longer. 22 hours longer, to be exact.
Fortnite v31.40 was expected to go live at 4am ET on October 11, 2024, but it was announced shortly before that time by the Fortnite Status Twitter account that it was being delayed. First it said it would be delayed by “a few hours” which was later upgraded to 22 hours when they announced the new launch time for the update.
This means that now the Fortnitemares 2024 update will be going live on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 2am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 11pm PT (October 11)
- 2am ET
- 7am BST
- 8am CEST
- 11:30pm IST
- 3pm JST
- 5pm AEDT
We’ll have patch notes for the update as soon as it goes live, so check back here when the time comes.