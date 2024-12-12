Free Balatro DLC Friends of Jimbo 3 is out now, with Warframe and Divinity 2 cards and a Ben Starr joker trailer
The latest round of Balatro DLC, Friends of Jimbo 3, is live now on all platforms, with several new cards featuring designs from Divinity Original Sin 2, Warframe, the excellent 1000xResist, and more. LocalThunk celebrated with a Joker trailer featuring Clive Rosfield voice actor Ben Starr as Jimbo, which is suitably bizarre and showcases all the collaborations featured in this latest card pack.
Balatro’s Friends of Jimbo 3 DLC includes face cards from:
- Shovel Knight
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Warframe
- Don’t Starve
- 1000xResist
- Enter the Gungeon
- Cult of the Lamb
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
It’s a fantastic mix of big-name indies and lesser-known hits, and the designs look lovely as well. Friends of Jimbo 3 joins the likes of The Witcher 3, Stardew Valley, and Cyberpunk 2077, among others, and you can swap the card designs out or mix and match sets any time you want.
To change your Balatro card deck, open the “Options” page from the main menu. Select “Customize Deck,” and pick which cards you want to use from there. These have the same value as the cards they replace, and you can modify them during a run just the same as with any other card. The difference is purely cosmetic.
Balatro is up for several awards during The Game Awards 2024, and Warframe is making an appearance as well. Perhaps the list is just a coincidence, or perhaps it’s a little hint we might see announcements tied to the other collaborations – such as Larian’s not-so-secret Divinity Original Sin 2 PS5 and Xbox port. It's probably the former, but since I'm aching for an excuse to replay Divinity again, here's hoping it's the latter.