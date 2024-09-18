The PS Vita’s best game is finally coming to modern platforms
The PS Vita was, to put it lightly, a bit of a flop outside of Japan. It was a lovely little system and had some fantastic games, but one game in particular stands out as the crowning, if underappreciated, jewel of the console: Freedom Wars. Good news, though, because it’s coming back (and if my colleague is to be believed, Freedom Wars’ return the result of a conversation in a synagogue).
Bandai Namco has announced the return of the cult classic game, some ten years after it was first released on the Vita. It’s called Freedom Wars Remastered, and the name tells you pretty much everything you need to know — it’s a remastered version of Freedom Wars.
According to a press release from Bandai Namco, Freedom Wars Remastered will feature enhancements like a 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60fps gameplay. There will also be an overhauled weapon crafting system, additional difficulty settings, and “other game play upgrades.” The remastered version was developed by original developer Dimps, who worked on the Vita game alongside Sony’s Japan Studio and Shift.
Freedom Wars was first released on the PlayStation Vita all the way back in 2014, and while it never really picked up, it was a lot of fun. It’s a third-person co-op action game, and it was basically Sony’s answer to Monster Hunter after Capcom decided to focus on the 3DS.
In it, players create their own character called a sinner, who is charged with the crime of living and given a 1 million year sentence. To reduce their sentence and hopefully attain freedom, players team up with other players or NPCs take on monsters.
Here’s the official description, courtesy of Bandai Namco:
In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed “Sinners”, the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.
Freedom Wars Remastered will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 on January 10, 2025.