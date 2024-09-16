Video Games

Frostpunk 2 release times for early unlock announced

Early start for owners of the Deluxe Edition

The eternal ice once again beckons brave souls to test their leadership skills and help a town survive the freezing cold – but in Frostpunk 2, 11 bit Studios’ follow-up to its 2018 hit survival city-builder, which has sold several million copies, the ice is the least of your worries.

It’s the nature of humankind that becomes your greatest enemy in Frostpunk 2, which is less about the act of surviving itself and more about the end to which that survival leads. It’s more focused on society-building than city-building, as the developers have described it.

While you’ll still have to make sure that your people have food, power, and a warm roof over their heads, you’ll have to contend with the fact that your growing population will have different ideas on how to accomplish all of that – and no one likes being ignored, so get ready to play politics as if this was House of Cards.

Those who’ve pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game can start their first settlement three days before anyone else and 11 bit Studios has now announced the exact Frostpunk 2 early unlock release times.

Frostpunk 2 release times

Frostpunk 2’s early unlock for Deluxe Edition owners goes live on September 17, 2024, at 1pm ET. Check below what that means for your timezone:

  • September 17, 2024, 10am PT
  • September 17, 2024, 12pm CT
  • September 17, 2024, 1pm ET
  • September 17, 2024, 6pm BST
  • September 17, 2024, 7pm CEST
  • September 17, 2024, 10:30pm IST
  • September 18, 2024, 1am CST
  • September 18, 2024, 2am KST/JST
  • September 18, 2024, 3am AEST
  • September 18, 2024, 5am NZST

Owners of the Standard Edition will be able to play the game starting from September 20, 2024.

