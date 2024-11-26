11 Bit shares Frostpunk 2 roadmap with timeline for console launch and major expansions
11 Bit Studios published the first Frostpunk 2 roadmap with estimated dates for Frostpunk 2’s console launch and the strategy game’s big DLC updates. 11 Bit has no release dates for any of them, but they did say that you can expect some hefty free updates mixed between the big releases as well.
“On top of DLCs, we’re committed to adding free content updates, which in many ways were inspired by your feedback, that will significantly impact your overall experience with the game,” the studio said in a Steam updates blog post.
First up is Frostpunk 2 patch 1.2, which 11 Bit expects to launch sometime before the end of 2024. There’s not much of the year left, so expect it in the next few weeks, barring any kind of delay. The first free update should arrive soon after patch 1.2 at some point in early 2025, with Frostpunk 2’s console release date slated for later in the year.
2025 is a busy year, indeed, for 11 Bit, as the studio plans on releasing two major DLC packs then as well. Both only have codenames as of now – Spectrum first, then Aurora – and 11 Bit hasn’t said what they have in store for them. If they’re anything like the original Frostpunk’s DLC, you can probably look forward to new regions, new scenarios, and possibly even a full expansion.
The Frostpunk 2 roadmap’s final destination is in 2026 with the launch of a third DLC pack, though that one doesn’t even have a codename yet.
In our Frostpunk 2 review, we were quite pleased with the game when it first released and came away impressed by 11 Bit’s bold move to shift the focus to large-scale city planning.
“Frostpunk 2 is something very rare: A sequel that manages to substantially reinvent itself and innovate on the foundation of its predecessor without losing what made it great in the first place,” GLHF’s Marco Wutz said. “In itself, this boldness is deserving of applause.”