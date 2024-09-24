Frostpunk 2 is already profitable with 350,000 copies sold
Polish developer 11 bit Studios announced that Frostpunk 2 has sold over 350,000 copies just three days after the launch of its standard edition on PC. What’s more important than the sales milestone itself is the fact that “the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game,” according to the developer. That’s right – in a mere couple of days, Frostpunk 2 has become profitable.
“Big, big thank you to you all for your support,” the studio’s statement continued. “It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts. The work doesn’t stop here, we are continuously working on improving your experience with hotfixes and patches, and your feedback here is invaluable.”
As stated in our Frostpunk 2 review, the game managed to live up to the high expectations set by the original and succeeded at keeping its core principles intact while greatly changing up its main gameplay mechanics – an impressive feat.
Reviews on Steam are a little more mixed so far, mostly because a subset of players expected the sequel to essentially deliver more of the original’s gameplay – something that’s simply not in the cards, given the major formula shake-up.
Reaching this milestone is obviously a massive win for 11 bit Studios, especially if Frostpunk 2 can establish as long a tail as the original game, which still sold about half a million units during a Steam Sale earlier in 2024, six years after launch – at a massive discount, granted.
Other critically acclaimed games have not fared quite so well in terms of covering their costs: Alan Wake 2 is still not profitable for developer Remedy Entertainment, for example.