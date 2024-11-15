Frostpunk 2 passes half a million sales, leading to record results for 11 bit Studios
Polish developer 11 bit Studios has shared its latest earnings report, revealing that Frostpunk 2 is now past the milestone of half a million sales.
It already sold over 350,000 units shortly after launching in September 2024, recuperating all of its development costs. As of November 14, 2024, a whopping 48.7% of buyers chose the more expensive Deluxe Edition of the game over the Standard Edition.
The Deluxe Edition featured a three day early unlock period, allowing its buyers to play before those owning the Standard Edition – an offer that many players apparently couldn’t decline. In addition to this bonus, that version of the game features a digital artbook and soundtrack, the digital version of a novella, a decorative in-game item, and automatic access to three DLCs coming to the game in the future. This strong package probably explains why the ratio of the Deluxe Edition to the Standard Edition remained so stable even after release.
11 bit Studios revealed that almost a quarter of the buyers were from China, followed by the United States and Germany. The report stated that payments from Microsoft to make the title available on Game Pass contributed to the strong revenue stream as well.
“This was complemented by the strong performance of the first Frostpunk game, including paid DLCs and associated merchandise, such as the board game and soundtrack, as well as sales of games from our publishing division,” Przemysław Marszał, the president of the management board, reported.
11 bit Studios generated a revenue of around $26.1 million USD in the first three quarters of the calendar year 2024 – an impressive year-on-year increase of over 211% and the strongest ever result the company posted.
Marszał stated that the lessons learned from Frostpunk 2 will be used for the upcoming launch of The Alters in 2025 and that 11 bit Studios will focus on addressing players feedback on FP2 with “updates, significant expansions, and future paid DLCs, supported by marketing efforts.”
“This approach,” he explained, “is designed to ensure a long lifecycle and sustained monetisation for the game and thus replicate the success of the original Frostpunk title.”