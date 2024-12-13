Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is coming to iOS and Android in 2025
Netmarble has announced Game of Thrones: Kingsroad for iOS and Android with a 2025 launch window during The Game Awards 2024. A Kingsroad release on other platforms is being considered, but no decision has been taken yet.
Game of Thrones: Kingsroad takes place during Season 4 of HBO’s Game of Thrones series – arguably its last good stint before it really went downhill. Players take on the role of the heir to House Tyre, which controls a small fief in the North and must have been created specifically for the game, since it has never been mentioned in George R. R. Martin’s source material.
Get a first look at the title with its announcement trailer from The Game Awards 2024:
Kingsroad will feature a character generator to customize your protagonist, who can choose one of three classes – Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin. House Tyre’s scion will have to fight to secure their legacy, navigating the rapidly changing political landscape of the time and the distant threat building up beyond the Wall.
“We believe Game of Thrones is a world rich with untold stories and adventures, and we’re pleased to bring Westeros to life in an exciting new way for gamers,” Netmarble CEO Young-sik Kwon stated.
The South Korean developer first announced that it’s working on a Game of Thrones title back in 2023. Its latest release is Solo Leveling: Arise, a gacha game based on the popular manhwa and anime series, which became a surprise hit in terms of earnings before somewhat fizzling out in the last couple of months.