Gameloft is making a new Carmen Sandiego heist game for Netflix
Gameloft, the makers of Disney Dreamlight Valley, announced a new Carmen Sandiego game that blends heisting with “classic” puzzle game designs. What those classic designs are is a bit of a mystery, though, as the debut Carmen Sandiego trailer only showed stealth and action.
The trailer shows Carmen, the hero of the piece this time, tracking down intel, swiping precious artifacts, and framing your rivals for the deed.
“It features all of the investigative fun of the original core game loop (collecting clues and tracking V.I.L.E. operatives around the world) combined with brand new on-the-ground immersive exploration of cities," a Gameloft representative told IGN about what to expect in the Carmen Sandiego game. "We have also included a classic mode called 'The Acme Files,' which is a heartfelt tribute to the Carmen Sandiego games of the '80s. Nostalgic players as well as fans of the Netflix series will also find hidden Easter eggs throughout the game’s locations—little surprises we are excited for the community to discover.”
The ‘80s games Gameloft referenced were part of a series of edutainment releases where players gathered clues, tracked down Carmen’s associates, and eventually apprehended the notorious bandit herself. These ranged from standard globe-trotting heists to trips back through time for lessons in ancient history as well, though it sounds like the classic puzzle mode is focused more on sleuthing and less on learning.
The Carmen Sandiego game will launch on Netflix in the first quarter of 2025, with console and PC releases following later that quarter.