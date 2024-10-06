Games Done Quick is holding a Hurricane Helene relief fundraiser, with all money raised going to Direct Relief
Speedrunning group Games Done Quick is holding a special marathon to raise funds for Hurricane Helene relief called Disaster Relief Done Quick. GDQ usually donates to Doctors Without Borders or the Prevent Cancer Foudnation, but this time, the organization will donate all funds raised to Direct Relief, a charity organizing medical and other relief efforts across multiple states that Hurricane Helene affected.
- Read more: The 100 best games of all time, ranked
The Games Done Quick Hurricane Helene fundraiser runs from October 11, 2024, through October 13, 2024. If you’re keen on taking part, sign-ups are open until the end of October 6, 2024.
Direct Relief has set up mobile medical stations from Georgia through the Carolinas and is focused on providing medical treatment, transportation support, and emergency medical supplies to those affected by Helene. In addition to providing sensitive medications ruined by power outages, such as insulin, one of their biggest initiatives at present is reaching at-risk people isolated by the destruction of roads and administering essential care and wound treatment.
Games Done Quick normally runs two big marathons each year, one in summer and one in winter, and the 2024 Summer Games Done Quick raised over $2.5 million for Doctors Without Borders. Disaster Relief Done Quick’s schedule is still being determined, but some of the early submissions include Super Mario Bros., Tales of Arise, Mario Galaxy, and Pokemon Puzzle League, among dozens of others.