Games Workshop is very happy with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and is 'looking for the next one'
Games Workshop, the owner of the Warhammer 40,000 IP, has shown itself to be very happy with the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. In its latest financial report, the CEO of GW, Kevin Rountree, commented that it was “fair to say our results were helped by some of the excitement around media and licensing product launches.”
“I’m told by my retail team that we had more people coming into our Warhammer stores in the period. This gave our ambassadors a great opportunity to pass on their love for the Warhammer hobby. They clearly didn’t disappoint,” he added.
Games Workshop recorded increases in revenue and operating profit for the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Income from licensing, which is the area that was directly impacted by the release of Space Marine 2, more than doubled – but according to Rountree, the hype around Space Marine 2 managed to have an indirect impact on other revenue streams as well, apparently getting a lot of people into the tabletop and collection aspects of the hobby.
While this does not mean that GW is going all-in when it comes to video games, it thinks that its licensing strategy is working as it should.
“We recognise that successes like these for Warhammer are not a given in the world of video games,” Rountree stated in the report. “Clearly we are looking for the next one.”
Elsewhere in the document, he called GW’s IP “some of the best underexploited intellectual property globally.”
Aside from looking for more promising video game partnerships, GW recently completed the negotiations with Amazon around the creation of Warhammer 40,000 films and series – this effort will be led by actor Henry Cavill, a long-time fan of the franchise. Cavill, too, enjoyed his time in Space Marine 2.