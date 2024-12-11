Video Games

GameStop confirms that it’s leaving Germany, divesting all Italian stores

Retreat from Europe continues

Marco Wutz

GameStop

GameStop has officially confirmed that it’s looking to “wind down” its operations in Germany as well as “divest” its operations in Italy, continuing its policy of retreat from Europe.

“Incurred in connection with plans initiated during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to divest our operations in Italy and wind down our operations in Germany,” the company’s latest earnings report stated at two points when talking about costs and revenue projections.

Since the retailer has already pulled out of Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, France will be the only country on the continent where GameStop remains active – though it’s operating under the Micromania brand there.

GameStop still operates 70 stores in Germany, employing around 500 people. These have been informed that operations will cease on January 31, 2025.

To get rid of as much of its inventory as possible until then, the GameStop stores have applied a general 10% discount to products, which may increase early next year ahead of the closures.

Customers in Germany can use the GameStop online store until January 10, 2025, and shop at the chain’s stores for the final time on January 30, 2025.

With around 4,000 stores worldwide, the 70 bases that remained in Germany are a drop in the bucket for the US company, which continues to struggle in its search for a sustainable business model in times during which physical games become more and more irrelevant.

GameStop was able to make a small profit of around $17.4 million USD in Q3 of 2024, which is a clear improvement to a loss of $3.1m incurred during the same period last year. Unfortunately for the company, this is not the result of better sales, but merely of reduced costs – indeed, its sales revenue went down to $860m from over $1b at the same point in the previous year.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News