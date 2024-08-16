Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.0 anniversary rewards include free 5-Star character

HoYoverse has announced the Genshin Impact update 5.0 anniversary rewards to celebrate the release of Natlan and the game’s upcoming fourth birthday. The highlight of this year’s reward package is that players can choose one 5-Star character from the game’s standard banner for free.

What’s more, this reward will not be unique to version 5.0 – the developers promised to make this feature a staple for upcoming anniversaries as well, allowing players to plug gaps in their character rosters.

For update 5.0, players will be able to choose one of the following 5-Star characters for free:

  • Dehya
  • Keqing
  • Mona
  • Qiqi
  • Jean
  • Tighnari
  • Diluc

Version 5.0’s anniversary rewards include ten free pulls for the limited banners, which will be delivered through a login event during the update.

In addition, players can expect to find an in-game mail with an assortment of rewards. Among these will be an entirely new type of item introduced with update 5.0 – Sanctifying Elixir. This is an extremely valuable material that will allow players to craft any artifact and determine not only its main stat, but also two of its sub stats.

Here is the full list of anniversary rewards players will find in their mail:

  • Primogem x1,600
  • Sanctifying Elixir x1
  • Fragile Resin x2
  • Firstborn Firesprite x1
  • Kaboom Box x1

Finally, the developer will once again reset the top-up bonus, allowing players to gain additional currency when purchasing a bundle through the in-game store.

The Genshin Impact 5.0 banners will come with three exciting characters in Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina, so better grab what freebies you can. Version 5.0 will launch on August 28, 2024.

