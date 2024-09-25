Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.1 will bring Spiral Abyss skip feature and big crafting optimizations

HoYoverse has not only announced the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream start times, but already revealed a few of the feature additions and optimizations we can expect to benefit from in the upcoming version of the open-world RPG. Inspired by fellow HoYoverse title Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact 5.1 will include a change to the Spiral Abyss endgame mode that allows users to skip some of the floors if they previously cleared the mode up to a certain milestone.

Clearing Floor 12 while getting all stars allows you to directly start from Floor 11 during the next rotation and claim the rewards for Floors 9 and 10 without having to challenge them. Likewise, clearing Floor 11 with all stars allows you to start from Floor 10 and claim Floor 9’s rewards.

Players will get access to this feature starting on October 16, 2024, with the next Lunar Phase.

In addition, you’ll be able to open multiple Artifact Chests at the same time.

Speaking of quality-of-life improvements, update 5.1 has an immense one for crafting in store. You will have access to a new function called the Enhancement Progression Calculator at the Crafting Bench, which allows you to select a character and then displays all the materials you need to level up themselves, their Talents, and their weapon, allowing you to craft the required amount of the materials right then and there. That’s right: No more frantic switching between different screens and forgetting what exactly that material was you needed.

Finally, the developers announced that update 5.1 will bring additional time-limited exploration rewards to the game – a change that will influence future versions as well. Whenever a new region is added to the map, time-limited exploration rewards associated with it will be added. These will be available for two versions, so a total span of three months.

Such exploration rewards will be retroactively added for the new areas of version 5.0 as well, meaning you can probably claim a few Primogems directly if you’ve been busy discovering the secrets of Natlan.

Genshin Impact 5.1 is set to be released in early October 2024.

