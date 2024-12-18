Video Games

HoYoverse saves you time in Genshin Impact 5.3 by making bosses respawn immediately

A look at upcoming changes

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has detailed changes and improvements coming to Genshin Impact with update 5.3 at the beginning of 2025. Among the biggest and most convenient of these is the fact that world bosses will no longer enter a cooldown period after being defeated, forcing you to teleport away and do something else for a couple of minutes before challenging them again – instead, they will respawn immediately. This will make farming materials a lot smoother and faster, saving you a valuable chunk of time.

Players on World Levels 8 and 9 will be able to freely enter co-op mode and cross worlds with drops and enemy levels being fixed to the World Level of the player you’re currently visiting.

Additional optimizations are coming to character building. Starting with version 5.3, the game will highlight the most crucial artifact stats for all characters, making it easier for players to gauge the quality of the pieces they just found – lots of highlighted stats mean you got lucky. When filtering artifacts, you’ll also see the recommended stats for your current character being highlighted with a little thumbs-up icon and you can sort artifacts by their value for your current character as well.

Like Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact will also show you how many times an attribute has been upgraded on each artifact piece.

Finally, the inventory size for artifacts will be expanded to 2,100 in version 5.3, allowing you to store more pieces.

HoYoverse will reveal more on all that during the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream. The update is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, and Xbox Series X|S in January 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News