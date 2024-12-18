HoYoverse saves you time in Genshin Impact 5.3 by making bosses respawn immediately
HoYoverse has detailed changes and improvements coming to Genshin Impact with update 5.3 at the beginning of 2025. Among the biggest and most convenient of these is the fact that world bosses will no longer enter a cooldown period after being defeated, forcing you to teleport away and do something else for a couple of minutes before challenging them again – instead, they will respawn immediately. This will make farming materials a lot smoother and faster, saving you a valuable chunk of time.
Players on World Levels 8 and 9 will be able to freely enter co-op mode and cross worlds with drops and enemy levels being fixed to the World Level of the player you’re currently visiting.
Additional optimizations are coming to character building. Starting with version 5.3, the game will highlight the most crucial artifact stats for all characters, making it easier for players to gauge the quality of the pieces they just found – lots of highlighted stats mean you got lucky. When filtering artifacts, you’ll also see the recommended stats for your current character being highlighted with a little thumbs-up icon and you can sort artifacts by their value for your current character as well.
Like Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact will also show you how many times an attribute has been upgraded on each artifact piece.
Finally, the inventory size for artifacts will be expanded to 2,100 in version 5.3, allowing you to store more pieces.
HoYoverse will reveal more on all that during the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream. The update is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, and Xbox Series X|S in January 2025.