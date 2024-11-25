Genshin Impact: Citlali revealed for Update 5.3
Citlali will become a playable Genshin Impact character in Version 5.3 of the game, HoYoverse has confirmed. She’ll be a Cryo character, though her rarity and weapon class are still unknown at this point.
She will be released in the same update as Mavuika, the Pyro Archon, who’s confirming a pretty big detail on Citlali in her drip marketing quote about her: “I've always thought that Citlali was chief material, and that she'd take that role on eventually. But two hundred years on, and she's still as unenthused about going outside as ever! It might take a figure more fascinating than those light novels for our genius shaman to take greater interest in the real world – but is there really anyone who can do that?”
There has been a lot of back and forth over how old Citlali actually is given the contrast between her looks and the fact that everyone’s calling her “granny”. Having Mavuika’s confirmation, who has been around for even longer than that and thus should know the truth, should settle that.
Another lovable tidbit from this quote is the fact that Citlali seems to love light novels, which stem from Inazuma. Being a bit of a messy collector is a trait Citlali has in common with March 7th, the Honkai: Star Rail character her English VA, Skyler Davenport, plays.
Citlali’s age and reputation are the subject of our second lore drop from the reveal as well: “Whenever a child starts crying uncontrollably, parents from the Masters of the Night-Wind in need of immediate relief are quick to make use of Granny Itztli's name. Over the past two hundred years, many a terrifying rumor has been born from the horrendous defeats she has inflicted upon all challengers, eventually granting her prestige sufficient to silence wailing infants.”
“As the bearer of this title, Citlali has never sought to explain herself, as though she really is such a horrific entity. But if you should dare set foot in her remote abode, you will find it a right mess of wine bottles and snacks, and shelves stuffed to bursting with light novels – and you would be forgiven for thinking of her less as some frightening old hag in her lair, and more as a hermit in her nest,” the description continues. “And in this case, Citlali will feel the need to argue as such: ‘I'm not a hermit. I'm just above superficial rules of societal etiquette!’”
Citlali and Mavuika will be available from the banners in Genshin Impact 5.3, which is set to launch in January 2025.