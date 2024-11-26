Genshin Impact: Lan Yan revealed for Update 5.3
Genshin Impact 5.3 will welcome another character from Liyue into the playable ranks: Lan Yan, a master weaver from Chenyu Vale commanding the Anemo element, will become available on the banners. Everything has been about Natlan since its release in August 2024, so Lan Yan will mark a return to affairs outside of the Nation of Pyro – which makes sense, since Version 5.3 is the final piece of the current story arc.
Who is Lan Yan, anyway? Fellow Liyue character Gaming has this to say about her: “Don't be fooled by her young age, she's been weaving rattan handicrafts for a decade at least! When I was a kid, I thought it would be funny to trample one of the baskets at home. Luckily for me, Lan Yan and her grandpa came to visit that day to check our geomantic energies. If she hadn't helped me repair that basket, I'm sure I'd have gotten a knuckle sandwich, haha!”
Another lore tidbit delivered alongside her official reveal shows that she seems to be pretty busy due to her renown as an artisan.
“‘Madame Lan, are you there? The rattan chair my grandmother left me is broken. You're the only one who can restore this old antique…’ ‘Madame Lan, I've heard tell you're well-versed in a curious art. I've come here today to discuss the matter of weaving rattan figures…’ ‘Lan Yan, are you home? When can we go play house with the Fluff-Fleece Goats again?’
“The people of Chenyu Vale – both young and old alike – can often be found gathered outside Lan Yan's door. Though they may leave empty-handed more often than not, their requests are never ignored. Every visitor is a guest, and Lan Yan's mother greets them warmly: ‘I'm very sorry, but Lan Yan's up in the mountains again. Please have some tea and rest for a while, I'll be sure to tell her you stopped by.’
“Whether playing by the stream, gathering vines for her craft, frolicking with small animals, or sitting in the forks of tree branches weaving, Lan Yan has always loved roaming the forested mountains. Like a swallow, she flits between the wilds and her home, so swift and nimble that even her own family rarely knows where she is.
“If your matter is truly urgent, you can venture up the forested slopes yourself. Follow the sound of distant singing or the soft tinkling of silver adornments, and you might just find the free-spirited young lady you seek. Should you spot her through the trees, be sure to call out and she will greet you with a smile. Despite her nature, Lan Yan is no swallow to be startled by the slightest noise. ‘Hmm? You came looking for me? Have a drink of water while you catch your breath... You didn't bring any? That's fine, have a sip of mine!’”
Lan Yan will be released during Update 5.3 alongside Mavuika and Citlali in January 2025.