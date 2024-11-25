Genshin Impact: Mavuika revealed for Update 5.3
HoYoverse has finally revealed that Mavuika will come to Genshin Impact 5.3 as a playable character – and it looks like she’ll be riding a motorcycle. Given that we already know about Mavuika’s element and weapon from her story appearances, which are Pyro and claymore, respectively, one supposes that the developer had to have some kind of surprise prepared.
Of course, a motorcycle is the perfect addition to Mavuika’s biker-inspired visuals. It’ll be very interesting to see how the vehicle has been worked into Mavuika’s kit. Every Natlan character has some special movement mechanic to offer and Kachina even features her own vehicle in the form of her mining drill, so there’s certainly a precedent for the Pyro Archon’s ride.
A neat little detail is the name of Mavuika’s Constellation, Sol Invictus. Sol Invictus means “The Undefeated Sun” in Latin and the Romans actually had a fairly popular god carrying that name.
As for Mavuika’s lore, we’re getting some tidbits from Hexenzirkel member B, who says: “Even in the complex tapestry of Teyvat's night sky, such a dazzling constellation is seldom seen. Its scorching radiance is as though it wants to burn a hole in the very fabric of the sky itself. When it finally becomes a shooting star streaking toward the horizon, that fire will kindle even the deepest, coldest nights into brightest day.”
Mavuika already did punch a hole into Teyvat’s fake sky during the version 5.1 Archon Quest, so that part of B’s divination has already come true. The second part of her prophecy seems to say that Mavuika will save Natlan from destruction, though her becoming “a shooting star streaking towards the horizon” can well be interpreted in a self-sacrificial way – after all, shooting stars burn out one they’re done putting on a show.
- Read more: Genshin Impact 5.1 explained: A plot point first teased four years ago has finally arrived
Another interesting piece of intel from her comes from Varka, Knights of Favonius’ grandmaster: “Mavuika? Ohh! You mean the one who competed with me in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame! Hahaha, you'd think an Archon could hold their liquor better than that! Uh... what? They said I got wasted first? No freaking way, not a chance! That day, I was... uh, hang on a sec, now why did I go see the Pyro Archon that day again...?”
Mavuika can hold her liquor better than Citlali, that’s for sure. This may also be a bit of a tease for Varka, who the community believes will eventually become a playable character.
In any case, we’ll have to wait for Genshin Impact 5.3 to get our hands on Mavuika – the update is set to be released in January 2025.