Video Games

Genshin Impact: Mavuika revealed for Update 5.3

It’s finally time for the Pyro Archon to ride into the action

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has finally revealed that Mavuika will come to Genshin Impact 5.3 as a playable character – and it looks like she’ll be riding a motorcycle. Given that we already know about Mavuika’s element and weapon from her story appearances, which are Pyro and claymore, respectively, one supposes that the developer had to have some kind of surprise prepared.

Of course, a motorcycle is the perfect addition to Mavuika’s biker-inspired visuals. It’ll be very interesting to see how the vehicle has been worked into Mavuika’s kit. Every Natlan character has some special movement mechanic to offer and Kachina even features her own vehicle in the form of her mining drill, so there’s certainly a precedent for the Pyro Archon’s ride.

A neat little detail is the name of Mavuika’s Constellation, Sol Invictus. Sol Invictus means “The Undefeated Sun” in Latin and the Romans actually had a fairly popular god carrying that name.

As for Mavuika’s lore, we’re getting some tidbits from Hexenzirkel member B, who says: “Even in the complex tapestry of Teyvat's night sky, such a dazzling constellation is seldom seen. Its scorching radiance is as though it wants to burn a hole in the very fabric of the sky itself. When it finally becomes a shooting star streaking toward the horizon, that fire will kindle even the deepest, coldest nights into brightest day.”

Mavuika already did punch a hole into Teyvat’s fake sky during the version 5.1 Archon Quest, so that part of B’s divination has already come true. The second part of her prophecy seems to say that Mavuika will save Natlan from destruction, though her becoming “a shooting star streaking towards the horizon” can well be interpreted in a self-sacrificial way – after all, shooting stars burn out one they’re done putting on a show.

Another interesting piece of intel from her comes from Varka, Knights of Favonius’ grandmaster: “Mavuika? Ohh! You mean the one who competed with me in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame! Hahaha, you'd think an Archon could hold their liquor better than that! Uh... what? They said I got wasted first? No freaking way, not a chance! That day, I was... uh, hang on a sec, now why did I go see the Pyro Archon that day again...?”

Mavuika can hold her liquor better than Citlali, that’s for sure. This may also be a bit of a tease for Varka, who the community believes will eventually become a playable character.

In any case, we’ll have to wait for Genshin Impact 5.3 to get our hands on Mavuika – the update is set to be released in January 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News