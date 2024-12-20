Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.3 release date, events, and game modes

Learn what Incandescent Ode of Resurrection has to offer

The main story set in Natlan concludes with Genshin Impact version 5.3, Incandescent Ode of Resurrection, and HoYoverse has finally released all the juicy details around the coming update.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 5.3: release date
  2. Genshin Impact 5.3: story and characters
  3. Genshin Impact 5.3: events
  4. Genshin Impact 5.3: features and changes

We are in for a massive version, as we’re not only going to experience the climax of the current story in Natlan, but the annual Lantern Rite event is coming up as well and the title will gain a new permanent game mode. HoYoverse also teased a series of future plans for 2025, which look ambitious.

Find the Genshin Impact 5.3 release date, story, and events below.

Genshin Impact 5.3: release date

Genshin Impact 5.3 will be released on January 1, 2025, for PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

You can find the trailer for Incandescent Ode of Resurrection below:

Genshin Impact 5.3: story and characters

Genshin Impact 5.3 features the Archon Quest (Chapter V, Act V): Incandescent Ode of Resurrection, in which the Traveler teams up with Mavuika to bring the war to the Abyss. Alongside this storyline we’ll get to find out what The Captain’s goal in Natlan is. Players completing the Archon Quest within version 5.3 will receive 500 Primogems as an extra reward.

A new Weekly Boss, the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire, will become available with this version.

Additionally, the Mavuika Character Quest: Sol Invictus Act I and the Tribal Chronicles: Masters of the Night-Wind featuring Citlali will be available. Both quests grant level-up materials for Mavuika and Citlali, respectively.

Naturally, both of them will be featured on the Genshin Impact 5.3 banners, where we’ll also find Lan Yan, a new 4-Star character. Finally, update 5.3 will make Traveler’s Pyro form available.

Genshin Impact 5.3: events

The following events will be available during Genshin Impact 5.3:

  • Lantern Rite: Assist Hu Tao with an urgent problem and celebrate another Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue with an assortment of mini-games.
  • Repertoire of Myriad Melodies: Everyone’s favorite rhythm game returns – and will become permanently available; features the game’s OST and the ability for users to create their own challenges and share them.
  • Emblem of Steadfast Valor: A platforming game set in Natlan.
  • On the Trail of Behemoths: A new combat event for solo and co-op players that will drop lore on the region of Nod-Krai.
  • Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl: Another round of the Onikabuto fighting game – this time, the beetles can face all sorts of monsters from around Teyvat.
  • Overflowing Abundance: Gain double drops for talent and weapon materials and farm them regardless of the weekly rotation.
  • Check-in Event: Gain ten pulls by logging in for a week.

Genshin Impact 5.3: features and changes

Genshin Impact players can obtain two new character skins in update 5.3 – one is for Hu Tao and will be available in the store, the other is for Xiangling and can be unlocked during Lantern Rite.

As is tradition, Lantern Rite will bring a free 4-Star character selector, allowing you to invite one character from Liyue – including Lan Yan.

But wait, there are more gifts: All players will receive a formerly Xbox-exclusive Wind Glider and can expect 1,600 Primogems and other valuable materials in their in-game mail to celebrate Lantern Rite.

Find a list of quality-of-life improvements in Genshin Impact 5.3 via the link, as those have been announced prior to the latest livestream.

Finally, make sure to claim the latest Genshin Impact codes for additional Primogems.

