Genshin Impact 5.4 release date, events, and more
HoYoverse has spilled the beans on Genshin Impact update 5.4, which is titled Moonlight Amidst Dreams, during the latest developer livestream.
Table of Contents
Version 5.4 brings us back to Inazuma for meetings with old friends, a festival, and much-needed relaxation following our heroic exertions in Natlan. However, a serious crisis surrounding Raiden Shogun seems to be unfolding and requires our assistance, which will see us joining hands with a new acquaintance.
Find the Genshin Impact update 5.4 release date, events, and additions below.
Genshin Impact 5.4: release date & trailer
Genshin Impact 5.4 is set to be released on February 12, 2025, for PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
You can watch the trailer for the upcoming version here:
Genshin Impact 5.4: story & characters
In terms of story content, players can look forward to a jam-packed flagship event in the form of Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival. Not only are we going to be involved with the festival — the Raiden Shogun herself seems to be investigating something connected to her past, which’ll pose a challenge.
Then there’s Mizuki’s Story Quest, Tapirus Somniator Chapter: Act I, in which we accompany the new character as she solves some difficult cases.
Genshin Impact 5.4’s only brand-new character is Yumemizuki Mizuki. She’s a 5-Star Anemo Support that can greatly amplify a team’s reaction-based damage and provide healing — and, naturally, she’ll be available on the Genshin Impact 5.4 banners alongside some great reruns. Mizuki has also been announced to join the standard banners after version 5.5.
Aisa Bathhouse in Inazuma will finally be accessible to players with version 5.4 as a playable mini-area.
Genshin Impact 5.4: events
Genshin Impact 5.4 will feature the following events:
- Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival – participate in three mini-games developed at the festival’s game development competition; the rewards include the exclusive 4-Star polearm Tamayuratei no Ohanashi and its refinement materials as well as Primogems.
- Traveler’s Tales: Anthology Chapter – spot old friends in the open world and get a glimpse at what they’re up to in their brand-new Anecdote Events; the rewards include Primogems.
- Realm of Tampered Valor – combat event with ascending floors to clear; the rewards include Primogems and a namecard.
- Invasive Fish Wrangler – help avert a major ecological crisis in Fontaine by fishing; the rewards include Primogems.
- Reel Ad-Venture – help out Xavier by editing footage of a commercial; the rewards include Primogems.
- Genius Invokation TCG: Automatic Artistry – the game mode returns.
- Ley Line Overflow – double drops from Ley Line Blossoms.
A lot of the events seem to be field tests for Genshin Impact’s upcoming user-generated content module, featuring solo and multiplayer modes, the ability to share content, and other associated features.
Genshin Impact 5.4: features
HoYoverse already announced the quality-of-life improvements you can expect with Genshin Impact 5.4 ahead of the recent livestream. They will further improve the player experience in terms of leveling up characters and choosing equipment for them, streamlining the process.
Starting with update 5.4, Story Keys will no longer be required to unlock Story Quests, making them more accessible.
There will also be another Genius Invokation TCG update with brand-new cards and balance adjustments — it looks like Arlecchino and Kinich will get character cards.