HoYoverse announces huge Sanctifying Elixir buff for Genshin Impact 5.5

Another reduction to RNG

Keep hold of your Sanctifying Elixirs, everyone, because Genshin Impact update 5.5 will come with a significant boost to their usefulness. HoYoverse announced that the sub stats defined by players when creating an artifact piece by using a Sanctifying Elixir will be guaranteed to receive at least two enhancements when the piece is leveled up to maximum.

At the moment, even your most finely crafted artifact piece can be ruined by the RNG deciding to enhance the wrong sub stats on it. Starting with Genshin Impact 5.5, this issue – while not being completely banished – will be alleviated. If you define a piece with CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate as sub stats, then those two stats will receive at least two upgrades during level-ups. No longer will that flat DEF sub stat be enhanced three times instead of the useful ones, making you wish all of Teyvat would burn down.

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact is set to be released towards the end of March 2025, giving you some time to store up additional Sanctifying Elixir.

Changes announced for Genshin Impact 5.4, the next update on the agenda, are more tame. In the upcoming version, HoYoverse will optimize several interfaces, easing the process of leveling up characters and weapons further. A lot of work has already gone into these systems in past patches and 5.4 looks to continue the trend.

With the huge amount of characters available in the open-world RPG by now, the incoming filter options will be a great addition as well.

We’ll hear more details about all this in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream.

