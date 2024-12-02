A sign of life from the Genshin Impact anime – HoYoverse is hiring writers
Remember when the Genshin Impact anime was announced back in 2022? Yes, that happened – you didn’t hallucinate, despite news around the project being so scarce ever since then that a part of the fandom believed the anime had been quietly canceled, similar to the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact.
It looks like the rumors around the anime’s death have been greatly exaggerated, however: A job listing from HoYoverse has just provided a new sign of life from the project, as the company has put word out that it wants to hire writers for the anime.
Hires will be “responsible for supervising the script of the Genshin Impact animation project based on the game settings” and “collaborate deeply with upstream and downstream teams, follow up on the implementation of the project, and ensure the coordination and consistency of the animation and IP tone.”
Candidates need to bring “many years of experience in copywriting/screenwriting, understanding of two-dimensional animation game products and user characteristics” on top of knowing the IP and having “Japanese oral communication skills.”
HoYoverse announced the Genshin Impact anime in 2022 with Japanese studio Ufotable as its partner, which was responsible for the beautiful anime adaptation of Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, which is apparently very loved among HoYoverse’s staff.
Of course, Ufotable is quite busy these days with the Demon Slayer IP, which has become a worldwide hit and somewhat took over the entire studio’s production capabilities – a possible reason for the lack of news around the Genshin Impact anime, aside from its very early reveal.
The position HoYoverse is hiring for does sound more like a supervisor role than an actual writer, so the script itself may well be created inhouse at Ufotable with oversight from the game studio.
There is even more potentially anime-related news, though: HoYoverse has registered a new company branch in China that specializes in publishing non-video game media such as books, movies, and TV series – that could be a step in preparation for the anime’s launch down the line, giving HoYoverse the ability to publish it without external help.