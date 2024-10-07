Video Games

Genshin Impact: Chasca and Ororon confirmed for update 5.2

More warriors join the fray

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has confirmed that Chasca and Ororon will come to the Genshin Impact banners in update 5.2, which is expected to be released at the end of November 2024.

Chasca is a new Anemo character, while Ororon wields an Electro Vision. We’ve already met both of them during the initial arc of Natlan’s Archon Quest, where we fought alongside Chasca to rescue Kachina from the Abyss. Ororon’s first appearance was so brief that you could have missed it by blinking your eyes at the wrong moment – he was the one to end the duel between Mavuika and Capitano by using a smoke bomb.

Known as the Peacemaker, Chasca is a widely respected figure in Natlan.

“We have come to a full and thorough understanding of the folly and recklessness of our recent actions, and agree to set aside our differences and move forward as one... This statement has been drafted entirely of our own free will, with no objections whatsoever. Additionally, we would like to thank the Peacemaker for her outstanding contributions with respect to facilitating this reconciliation,” a ‘heartfelt’ joint statement of reconciliation, made by a pair of chiefs after an inter-tribal conflict that was seemingly ended by Chasca, reads.

Though Ororon appears to fight alongside Capitano, he doesn’t seem to be interested in any betrayal of Natlan. “Not even the most intransigent of patients can come close to matching his stubbornness. Once he's made his mind up, it's almost impossible to change it. I don't worry about him, though – he has his own way of thinking, and I'm sure he'll manage just fine, no matter what this crazy world throws at him,” one quote about him goes.

While Chasca and Ororon will both have a role to play in Genshin Impact update 5.1, the next patch features Xilonen as the lone addition to the playable roster.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ



