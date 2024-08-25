Video Games

Genshin Impact shares free Primogems to celebrate award at Gamescom 2024

A nice kick-off to the anniversary festivities

HoYoverse announced that all Genshin Impact players will receive a celebratory gift of 1,000 Primogems to mark the title’s win in the Best Mobile Game category at the Gamescom 2024 Awards.

Gamescom is still underway until the end of August 25, 2024, and eager players can experience an early taste of Genshin Impact version 5.0 at HoYoverse’s impressive booth in Hall 6 alongside Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail – not to speak of the opportunity to get their hands on a bit of merchandise from the shop. HoYoverse also used its appearance at the exhibition to reveal that Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox soon.

Update 5.0 will be home to many Genshin Impact anniversary rewards, such as a free 5-Star character and an assortment of free Primogems – so those 1,000 Primogems from the award victory will make a great appetizer for the feast to come.

“We are sending Primogems ×1,000 to you as a token of gratitude,” the developers stated. “We are grateful for crossing paths with you. Thank you for coming along with us on this incredible journey.” 

“As a game that has been in operation for years,” they continued, “Genshin Impact has been able to continue on its journey thanks to the understanding, patience, and support from you. In our journey ahead, ‘the tale will continue on, like flames ablaze, and glory will be passed through generations, forever burning.’”

The Primogems will be delivered to your in-game mail in five daily charges from August 26 to 30, 2024. To be eligible for the rewards, you must have reached Adventure Rank 7. Claiming them is easy as well: Simply log in and open your in-game mail, where you can hit the “Claim All” button to get all of your unopened rewards.

Do note that these messages will delete themselves – and their valuable content – after 30 days, so be sure to claim them before that happens.

Check out Genshin Impact version 5.0 content overview for everything else you need to know about the next update.

