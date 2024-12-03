HoYoverse is giving out free currency in Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero
It’s a good day for players of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, because HoYoverse has announced that a load of free currency is coming our way in all three games. Starting on December 4, 2024, players can expect to receive an in-game message containing the gifts.
Genshin Impact players will receive 1,000 Primogems (split over five messages with 200 Primogems each), Honkai: Star Rail players will get 1,000 Stellar Jades, and Zenless Zone Zero players can look forward to 800 Polychromes.
These gifts are being sent out to celebrate HoYoverse’s great success at this year’s PlayStation Partner Awards, where Genshin Impact won the first-ever Excellence Award and HSR as well as ZZZ grabbed Partner Awards – all three trophies signify substantial commercial success on Sony's platform.
Note that there are different deadlines for claiming the celebratory gifts in each game:
- Genshin Impact – Before the end of Version 5.2.
- Honkai: Star Rail – Before the end of Version 2.7.
- Zenless Zone Zero – No official deadline yet.
In any case, it’s best to claim your rewards soon to minimize the risk of all that sweet currency going to waste – there are definitely better uses for it. Genshin Impact will get three brand-new characters in the upcoming update 5.3, Honkai: Star Rail looks absolutely packed from 2.7 until the far future, and ZZZ 1.4 will finally bring the highly anticipated Miyabi into the mix.
With the odds of a HoYoverse victory at The Game Awards 2024 looking slim this year, this may well be the only celebratory gift players will get out of the ongoing awards season – best savor it.