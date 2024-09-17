HoYoverse announces a range of Genshin Impact Logitech gaming gear, including a snazzy Ayaka Lightspeed mouse
Hot on the heels of the Genshin x McDonalds team-up, HoYoverse announced another collaboration, this time between Genshin Impact and Logitech. The initial product lineup includes several character-themed mice and some special compatibility between Genshin Impact and the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming PC, though HoYoverse said there’s more to come as well.
First up is a Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse themed after Kamisato Ayaka, with Ayaka’s portrait art across the top, a color scheme that matches her in-game costume, and her name printed on the mouse in the style of a signature. You can also pick up a Logitech G305 themed after Sayu, Thoma, or Shikanoin Heizou
“We are excited to work with Logitech G as both teams share the passion for gaming and technology, and pay great attention to detail,” Fish Ling, HoYoverse’s vice president of global business development, said in a statement. “With reliable technology from Logitech G and delicate designs inspired by our beloved Genshin Impact characters, we hope the official Genshin Impact gear can be a helpful companion for our fans.”
“Gamers from around the world immerse themselves in the Genshin Impact world like it’s their
own,” Logitech G’s vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai said. “By creating a portfolio of official Genshin Impact products, each meticulously and carefully crafted to be faithful expressions of the Genshin Impact universe, we aim to enhance players’ experiences with the same quality and innovation that you've come to expect from Genshin Impact and Logitech G."
HoYoverse said the Genshin x Logitech collaboration will span several years and eventually include headsets, additional mice, and keyboards, though there’s no timeline just yet for when we might see those.