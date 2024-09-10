Video Games

Genshin Impact teams up with McDonalds for collaboration

Time-limited menus and rewards

Genshin Impact is collaborating with McDonalds in the United States from September 17 to 29, 2024, putting some time-limited and exclusive items on the table – in- and outside of the game.

The Genshin Impact Apple Pie and Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal will be available via the McDonalds App during this timeframe and only by ordering these items through the app can you get your hands on the exclusive collab rewards.

The Genshin Impact Apple Pie comes in exclusive packaging with Genshin Impact characters Beidou and Kazuha being featured on the box. Ordering the apple pie through the app brings you the following in-game bonuses:

  • Primogem x40
  • Golden Apple Pastry x3
  • Golden Apple Pastry Recipe x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x4
  • Hero’s Wit x2
  • Mora x20,000

The Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal contains a Deluxe McCrispy, fries, an apple pie, and a drink. The apple pie included in this bundle will also come inside the exclusive Genshin Impact packaging. Ordering this meal through the app nets you the following in-game benefits:

  • Wings of Delicacies Wind Glider x1
  • Celebration: Crispy and Sweet Namecard x1

You can only get each of these rewards a single time and you’ll need to enable email notifications as well as rewards in the McDonalds App to be eligible for participation, as a promo code will be sent to you after ordering – so don’t forget to opt into these settings before your purchase.

You will then be able to redeem those personal promo codes in Genshin Impact or through your web browser, granting you access to these items via your in-game mailbox.

Codes received through this collaboration will expire after October 29, 2024, so make to redeem them before this date.

You can watch a trailer for the collab featuring Beidou and Kazuha in modern clothes below:

Marco Wutz

