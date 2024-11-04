Video Games

Genshin Impact TCG will get a physical version soon

Not around the globe just yet, though

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

While the Pokémon TCG has recently come to mobile devices, HoYoverse is turning things the other way and confirmed that Genius Invokation TCG will be getting a physical release soon. A pre-sale period of the card game, which first debuted as a game mode in Genshin Impact, is set to begin on November 8, 2024.

Before you mourn the inevitable holes this may cause in your wallet, take note that the physical version of Genius Invokation TCG will only be available in China for the time being – possibly to test the waters ahead of a potential global release.

HoYoverse is cooperating with Shining Soul to produce the card game in its home country. At launch, there will be a starter deck pack with a total 40 cards, but available in eight different variations, and a booster pack with 108 cards, according to the manufacturer.

A starter pack will contain three character cards, 30 action cards, and seven accessory cards, giving players enough material to craft a deck and have a few spares to make changes. More customization options will become available with the booster packs.

Crucially for collectors, it looks like the starter packs will not come with high-rarity versions of cards – these appear to be exclusive to the booster packs.

Similar to The Witcher 3’s Gwent, Genius Invokation TCG has gained a loyal following among Genshin Impact players and HoYoverse has been supplying the game with steady updates as well as new content and tournament opportunities.

We’ll keep you updated on any developments regarding a global release.

In the meantime, be sure to check out how to build a winning deck without spending money in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News