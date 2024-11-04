Genshin Impact TCG will get a physical version soon
While the Pokémon TCG has recently come to mobile devices, HoYoverse is turning things the other way and confirmed that Genius Invokation TCG will be getting a physical release soon. A pre-sale period of the card game, which first debuted as a game mode in Genshin Impact, is set to begin on November 8, 2024.
Before you mourn the inevitable holes this may cause in your wallet, take note that the physical version of Genius Invokation TCG will only be available in China for the time being – possibly to test the waters ahead of a potential global release.
HoYoverse is cooperating with Shining Soul to produce the card game in its home country. At launch, there will be a starter deck pack with a total 40 cards, but available in eight different variations, and a booster pack with 108 cards, according to the manufacturer.
A starter pack will contain three character cards, 30 action cards, and seven accessory cards, giving players enough material to craft a deck and have a few spares to make changes. More customization options will become available with the booster packs.
Crucially for collectors, it looks like the starter packs will not come with high-rarity versions of cards – these appear to be exclusive to the booster packs.
Similar to The Witcher 3’s Gwent, Genius Invokation TCG has gained a loyal following among Genshin Impact players and HoYoverse has been supplying the game with steady updates as well as new content and tournament opportunities.
We’ll keep you updated on any developments regarding a global release.
