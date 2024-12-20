Genshin Impact teases user-generated content, new region, and characters for 2025
Although the latest developer livestream from HoYoverse focused largely on Genshin Impact 5.3, the studio teased some post-5.3 additions to give players a taste of what 2025 has in store.
Though the main story in Natlan will come to a conclusion with update 5.3, the adventures in the region will continue. HoYoverse confirmed that we’ll visit the Collective of Plenty and their saurian companions in 2025, dropping the names of two upcoming characters – Varesa and Ifa.
Speaking of character teases: HoYoverse showed off the silhouettes of the characters planned to be added in the upcoming months. On the left we have Iansan, whom we’ve already met over the course of the story, but the rest of the characters look unfamiliar. Or do they? The woman in the center does look like Childe’s mentor, Skirk, whom we’ve encountered during the Fontaine finale.
There are also a cowboy, someone who looks like they work at a maid café, a cow-girl, and a woman with a kitchen knife? Let the speculation commence.
Aside from new characters, HoYoverse teased an upcoming region: Nod-Krai. Although a part of the Cryo Archon’s realm, Nod-Krai seems to be a semi-independent melting pot of many nations – and it looks like the Traveler will head there before wandering into the Fatui’s home country.
Finally, HoYoverse teased a massive “gameplay module” for Genshin Impact – user-generated content. Although the studio did not reveal any details yet, it looks like Genshin Impact will get a UGC platform and powerful creation tools for players to use. With a TCG already existing and a permanent rhythm game coming to Genshin Impact in version 5.3, the open-world RPG is more and more developing into a platform all by itself, similar to Epic Games’ Fortnite. A focus on UGC will add to that direction and has been hinted at for a while now, if you’ve followed job postings at HoYoverse.