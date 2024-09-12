Video Games

Genshin Impact just announced two more concerts and tickets are cheap

Did you not get tickets for the upcoming Genshin Impact concert tour? Then this is your second chance: HoYoverse announced two additional concerts happening in November 2024 as part of its Impact4Music project. Impact4Music provides support to amateur and university orchestras, helping them with financial support and chances to perform in front of large audiences, such as in the two concerts that were just announced to take place in Vienna, Austria, and Dortmund, Germany.

The concert in Vienna will take place on November 11, 2024, at the iconic Golden Hall with Vijay Upadhyaya conducting the Vienna University Philharmonic. You can find tickets via this link.

The concert in Dortmund will happen on November 25, 2024, at Konzerthaus Dortmund and will feature the TU Dortmund Orchestra and Choir conducted by Julian Pontus Schirmer. You can find tickets via this link.

Tickets start at €10 Euro in the cheapest category, making this the most affordable way to listen to a Genshin Impact live concert, and all revenue generated through ticket sales will be donated to charities supporting musical education, environmental conservation, and other social causes, making the whole deal even better.

Both concerts will be about 1.5 hours long, feature over 100 musicians, live choirs, and various folk instruments to perform Genshin Impact’s wonderfully diverse OST. If you’re worried about dress codes or anything like that, don’t be: HoYoverse encourages fans to show up in cosplay and however else they feel comfortable with – there’s no need to dust off your suit or ball dress, unless that’s what you want to show up in.

If you want to have a little taste of what last year’s Impact4Music concert in Vienna was like, check out the excerpts in this video below:

Convincing, no? This will be the cheapest way to experience one of the best video game soundtracks live, so don’t miss out.

