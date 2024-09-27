Video Games

Genshin Impact update 5.1: release date, events, and more

Find all details around Genshin Impact 5.1

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse revealed more information on the upcoming version of Genshin Impact in a slightly unusual special program, which featured two brave members of the localization team hosting it instead of members of the English cast – the ongoing voice actor strike continues to take its toll.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact update 5.1: release date and trailer
  2. Genshin Impact update 5.1: story and characters
  3. Genshin Impact update 5.1: events
  4. Genshin Impact update 5.1: features and changes

Update 5.1 will be called The Rainbow Destined to Burn and continue the main story in Natlan. The Traveler agreed to help the Pyro Archon save her nation from the Abyss’ relentless attacks, but it looks like Capitano of the Fatui Harbingers offers a different path towards the same goal.

Find the details on the Genshin Impact update 5.1 release date, story, and events below.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: release date and trailer

Genshin Impact update 5.1 is set to be released on October 9, 2024, on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.

You can watch the version 5.1 trailer below:

Genshin Impact update 5.1: story and characters

Version 5.1 will continue the Archon Quest Chapter V with Act III “Beyond the Smoke and Mirror” and Act IV “The Rainbow Destined to Burn” – it looks like we continue along with the story at full speed, given that we’re getting another two acts at once. Like in the previous update, players will earn extra rewards for completing these two acts during version 5.1’s runtime.

Although update 5.1’s story will introduce the characters of Citlali, Ororon, and Xilonen, only the latter will become playable at this time – you’ll be able to pull her from the Genshin Impact 5.1 banners during the first half of the update.

Xilonen will also be the start of the Tribal Chronicles: Nanatzcayan Quest, in which players can learn more about her as well as Natlan’s Ancient Names. As with the Archon Quest, completing this story during version 5.1 nets users extra rewards in the form of Primogems.

Genshin Impact update 5.1: events

As is tradition, Genshin Impact 5.1 will contain several time-limited events you can participate in. Find them all below:

  • Aphid Treasure Trace – Event with combat challenges. Rewards include Primogems.
  • Chromatic Ode of Candies and Roses – Help organize the next Sabzeruz Festival through several mini-games to celebrate Nahida’s birthday. Rewards include a free copy of Candace and Primogems.
  • Feast of Pursuit – Event with combat challenges. Rewards include Primogems.
  • Reminiscent Regiment: Thrill – Event with co-op combat challenges. Rewards include Primogems.
  • Liben’s Daily Commissions – Exchange materials for rewards and lore-heavy gossip.
Genshin Impact screenshot showing several characters from Sumeru.
The Sumeru crew wants to throw a birthday party for Nahida. / HoYoverse

Genshin Impact update 5.1: features and changes

Genshin Impact 5.1 will feature a new world boss, the Secret Source Constructor. This relic of a forgotten civilization will drop rare materials required to ascend Xilonen.

A couple fresh echoes will be available as endgame rewards, allowing you to customize Zhongli and Keqing’s walking animations.

Genius Invokation TCG will receive its usual gameplay update as well, so look forward to fresh cards and balance changes.

For the substantial quality-of-life improvements coming with this update, check out our separate breakdown of the Genshin Impact 5.1 feature additions.

Make sure to grab the active Genshin Impact redemption codes as well and take part in the Genshin Impact x McDonalds collab for exclusive rewards, if you’re in the United States.

Published
