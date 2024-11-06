Genshin Impact update 5.2 features rare damage buffs to selected elemental reactions
HoYoverse announced some upcoming changes and feature additions for Genshin Impact 5.2, among them a rare balance adjustment to fundamental components of the combat system.
With the intention of allowing “a wider variety of characters and lineups to shine,” the developers will increase the base damage of the Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, and Shatter reactions.
Overloaded is triggered by interactions between Pyro and Electro, Superconduct requires Cryo and Electro, Electro-Charged needs Hydro and Electro, and Shatter is a result of attacking any Frozen enemy (requires Cryo and Hydro) with a Geo attack.
It looks like HoYoverse is intending to boost the performance of Electro characters and make a Freeze plus Geo composition more viable in combat. Best of all, since nothing is getting nerfed in return, players can still enjoy playing the teams they’re already using without any setbacks.
Version 5.2 will also bring some quality-of-life improvements to the game: Treasure Compasses and Oculus Resonance Stones now auto-switch based on the region you’re in, making the hunt for treasures and oculi lighter on the inventory management. You will also be able to customize the auto-lock function for artifacts, deciding which pieces should be protected from salvaging. A new function will allow you to “favorite” artifacts for some additional filtering options.
Information on weapons you already possess will be shown on Forging and Battle Pass screens in the future, ensuring you don’t waste resources on something you already have.
On the Serenitea Pot front, version 5.2 will enable you to directly purchase wood from the Realm Depot, making it even easier to construct furniture and other assets for your personal domain.
Improvements continue to be made on the Imaginarium Theater mode as well. Guest Stars will receive increased buffs in future iterations of the mode, while new character tags should assist you in crafting the ideal team comps for any given challenge.
You can expect to see all those changes in action during the Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream.