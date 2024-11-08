Genshin Impact update 5.2: release date, events, and more
HoYoverse has finally announced the details on Genshin Impact update 5.2, Tapestry of Spirit and Flame, which will expand the map of Natlan and introduce new Saurians.
Table of Contents
Although the grand finale of the Natlan story will only take place in update 5.3, several quests in the region await players, among them an Archon Quest Interlude and two new Tribal Chronicles. Meeting new tribes comes with benefits – players will get to make use of their Saurian partners to soar through Natlan’s skies and uncover the secrets of its spirit realm.
Find the Genshin Impact update 5.2 release date, trailer, story details, and events below.
Genshin Impact 5.2: release date & trailer
Genshin Impact update 5.2 will be released on November 20, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, and Xbox Series X|S – that’s right, this will be the debut of the open-world RPG on Xbox.
Watch the Genshin Impact 5.2 trailer below:
Genshin Impact 5.2: story, characters & map
Before Chapter V of the main story reaches its conclusion in version 5.3, Genshin Impact 5.2 will feature the Archon Quest Interlude: All Fires Fuel the Flame. This story deals with the immediate aftermath of the Abyss Order’s recent attack and helps restore Natlan’s fighting spirit. Iansan and The Captain will be featured in this quest.
In addition, the Traveler will be able to visit two new tribes and experience their respective Tribal Chronicles Quests – we’ll meet the Flower-Feather Clan and the Masters of the Night-Wind.
Chasca and Ororon, two members of these tribes, will be available on the Genshin Impact 5.2 banners as new playable characters – and we’ll get access to new Saurians as well. The flying Qucusaurs will be an excellent choice for quick transport anywhere in Natlan, while Iktomisaurs can uncover hidden secrets and solve mysterious puzzles thanks to their spirit vision.
That’s not all, though: The story of our Tepetlisaur friend, Little One, continues in a new area of Natlan – the City of Flowing Ash, Ochkanatlan. This ruined city has been heavily corrupted by the Abyss and is guarded by a fierce dragon. What secrets and treasures may lie within? The newly explorable areas feature a new world boss as well, the Tenebrous Papilla. It can take on the shape of other enemy types and will be an unpredictable foe to deal with.
As was the case with past versions, a time-limited exploration bonus (available until the end of version 5.3) will incentivize players to keep up with the game – an additional 400 Primogems will be up for grabs.
Genshin Impact 5.2: events
Genshin Impact update 5.2 will feature the following in-game events:
- Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls – event featuring Citlali and Ororon with different gameplay modes; rewards include Primogems and the exclusive 4-Star sword Calamity of Eshu with its refinement material.
- Adventurer’s Trials: Metamorphosis – challenge event with mini-games; rewards include Primogems.
- Exercise Surging Storm – auto-battle event; rewards include Primogems.
- Automatic Artistry – Genius Invokation TCG event mode.
- Claw Convoy – seek-and-find event; rewards include Primogems.
- Ley Line Overflow – double drops from Ley Line Blossoms.
Genshin Impact 5.2: features & changes
HoYoverse previously announced upcoming changes to Genshin Impact 5.2, including damage buffs to several elemental reactions in the game, which could have great impact on the meta. In addition, several quality-of-life improvements are coming to the Serenitea Pot and artifacts.
A new Genius Invokation TCG update will not only bring the Automatic Artistry event mode to the game, but also new character cards. Rosaria, Sigewinna, and the Golden Wolflord will become available to unlock.
Finally, make sure to grab the active Genshin Impact redemption codes for some extra Primogems.