Genshin Impact on Xbox is happening soon
Genshin Impact on Xbox is happening, long after Phil Spencer blew his chance to get the massively popular RPG on Microsoft’s platform. HoYoverse made the announcement during Gamescom 2024 alongside another Natlan trailer, showing off the first trio of Natlan characters traversing the new region and taking down some of its bosses.
Genshin Impact on Xbox releases November 18, 2024. It’s a free-to-play game, so you don’t have to spend anything to get started, though Xbox and HoYoverse are offering a $9.99 pre-order bundle that gets you a small cache of character and weapon level-up materials.
Genshin is dripping with these, so you absolutely do not need to pay $9.99 and won’t benefit much from doing so.
Genshin Impact on Xbox goes live well after HoYoverse introduces the Natlan region, but even though you’ll have some catching up to do with the story, you can reach the new region pretty quickly. Finish the prologue, and you can use a conveniently placed teleport waypoint to enter Natlan and scoop up items, find secrets, or do whatever you want.
Unlike Xbox’s disastrous handling of FFXIV, you don’t have to have a Game Pass subscription to play Genshin Impact on Xbox, so you can just download and be on your merry way./
We have plenty of Genshin Impact guides to help get you started, including an up-to-date list of Genshin Impact characters and active Genshin Impact codes for freebies.