Genshin Impact: Xilonen revealed for version 5.1
Xilonen was first revealed in the Genshin Impact Ignition Teaser for Natlan, in which the attractive cat lady already won over plenty of fans – and now it’s clear that she’s going to be available as a playable character in version 5.1 of the open-world RPG.
Voiced by Beth Curry, Xilonen is going to be wielding a Geo Vision. Her lore marks her out as one of Natlan’s most renowned smiths and she’s apparently also the craftswoman behind Mavuika’s stylish rock ‘n roll sunglasses – being the Pyro Archon’s personal fashion designer is one hell of a job title.
“Hey there, Xilonen! So, about the sunglasses you made me last time... Got a couple of details I'd like to adjust, especially with the temple tip patterning... Hmm? Where'd she go? It's not even time for her lunch break yet... Hey! Xilonen! You there? C'mon, let's go over the particulars of the glasses manufacturing process again—,” Mavuika is quoted as saying “at a high volume in front of Xilonen's workshop.”
You can read the rest of Xilonen’s official background lore below:
Many come from far and wide to pay homage to her superb skill. Some hope to commission her to forge them weapons, while others only seek to see the visage of this great smith, such that they might have information of great interest to talk about.
But Xilonen couldn't care less about what all her customers are thinking. No matter what kind of ridiculous, fancy titles others give her, before all the honors and accolades, she is first and foremost an artisan. All she need do is refine the ore, and surely and steadfastly hammer it into its final shape one blow at a time, in accordance with the customer's requirements.
Reputation will not strengthen the blows of her hammer upon the anvil, nor will slander cool the coals of her furnace.
However, when a customer steps into her workshop, it is not the heat of the furnace that welcomes them, but rather a long form filled with blanks needing to be filled in.
“I'm happy to take the commission. But first, we need to iron out the details. Effective communication means efficient work. Come on, let's talk about just what you want.”
Before Xilonen comes into play, Genshin Impact update 5.0 opens the gates to Natlan on August 28, 2024.