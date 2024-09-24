Sucker Punch unveils new Ghost of Tsushima sequel at State of Play, Ghost of Yotei
Sucker Punch is making a Ghost of Tsushima 2, only it sort of isn’t. The house of Sly Cooper, may he rest in peace, announced Ghost of Yotei during the September 2024 State of Play, and it’s set for launch on PS5 sometime in 2025.
Ghost of Yotei is a different kind of Ghost of Tsushima sequel, with a new ghost for a new age and a chance for Sucker Punch to innovate. That’s what Andrew Goldfarb, Sucker Punch’s head of communications, said in a PlayStation Blog post, anyway.
“We wanted to continue to innovate,” Goldfarb said. “To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead. At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore.”
Ghost of Yotei follows Atsu and takes place in 1603, after Jin Sakai’s adventure comes to a close and in the regions surrounding the mysterious – and gorgeous – Mount Yotei. It’s present-day Hokkaido, but in the early 1600s, it was called Ezo and existed outside Japanese control. It was also outside of samurai culture, so when Goldfarb said this was a new kind of story and a wholly unfamiliar origin, he wasn’t joking.
That’s all Sucker Punch shared for now, but you can doubtless expect more Ghost of Yotei reveals as we close out 2024 and enter 2025.