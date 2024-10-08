Goat Simulator: Remastered release date for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S revealed
Goat Simulator: Remastered has a release date: It’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 7, 2024.
Revealed during Gamescom Open Night Live 2024 with an appropriately bizarre trailer, the remastered game will feature improved visuals, an enhanced mutator menu, and the full collection of DLC for the original – you can find the list of that below:
- GoatVille
- Goat City Bay
- Goat MMO
- Goat Z
- PAYDAY
- Waste of Space
- Buck to School
Goat Simulator was originally conceived during a game jam as a joke, but was released to the public in 2014 and somehow became popular enough to sell millions of copies across several platforms. It then became a series with the latest entry being Goat Simulator 3 from 2022.
“You’ve waited 10 years, now we ask that you wait just one more month,” commented Joel Rydholm, Producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “Goat Simulator: Remastered is going to knock your socks (hooves?) off, and we promise it’ll probably be worth the wait. We’re so excited to see what our fans think!”
Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PS4 and Xbox One
In addition to the release date for the remastered original, Coffee Stain announced that Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 24, 2024. It includes cross-ownership, which means that players who have the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S can access it on their older machines and vice versa. The PS4 and Xbox One version comes with local as well as online two-player split screen modes.