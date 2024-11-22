Video Games

Black Myth: Wukong grabs Ultimate Game of the Year to kick off awards season

All Golden Joystick Awards winners

The Golden Joystick Awards took place on November 21, 2024, kicking off this year’s season for video game awards – and Black Myth: Wukong grabbed the first big trophy of 2024, winning the Ultimate Game of the Year.

Most of the awards at the Golden Joysticks are based on popular votes with a few being decided by a jury of critics, giving these awards a very different character than something like The Game Awards, which gives a majority of the voting power to the jury and essentially keeps around the popular vote for engagement purposes.

Aside from GOTY, Wukong was awarded with Best Visual Design. Helldivers 2 won four awards at the show, taking home Best Multiplayer Game, Console Game of the Year, the Critics' Choice Award, and Best Game Trailer – Arrowhead’s co-op shooter thus triumphed in more categories than any other title.

PC GOTY went to a deserved winner in Satisfactory, while Balatro won Best Indie Game and the Breakthrough Award, which was decided by critics. Minecraft and Honkai: Star Rail won the Still Playing Awards on Console/PC and Mobile, respectively.

All Golden Joystick Awards 2024 winners

  • Best Audio Design – Astro Bot
  • Best Soundtrack – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Best Storytelling – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Best Multiplayer Game – Helldivers 2
  • Best Visual Design – Black Myth: Wukong
  • Best Indie Game – Balatro
  • Best Indie Game (Self–published) – Another Crab's Treasure
  • Studio of the Year – Team Asobi
  • Best Lead Performer – Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Best Supporting Performer – Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Breakthrough Award (Critics' Choice) – Balatro
  • Still Playing Award (Console & PC) – Minecraft
  • Still Playing Award (Mobile) – Honkai: Star Rail
  • PC Game of the Year – Satisfactory
  • Console Game of the Year – Helldivers 2
  • Most Wanted Game – GTA 6
  • Critics' Choice Award – Helldivers 2
  • Best Game Expansion – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Best Gaming Hardware – Steam Deck OLED
  • Best Early Access Game – Lethal Company
  • Best Game Trailer – Helldivers 2
  • Streamers' Choice Award – Chained Together
  • Best Game Adaptation – Fallout
  • Ultimate Game of the Year – Black Myth: Wukong

We'll have to wait until mid-December 2024 to see how this list will compare to the choices at The Game Awards.

