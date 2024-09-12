If you think GTA 6 on PS5 Pro will hit 60fps, this tech expert says you might be disappointed
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro might not hit 60fps, one tech analyst says, but you can bet it sure will look pretty. Probably. The comments come from Digital Foundry’s tech editor Richard Leadbetter, who says Rockstar’s pattern with previous GTA games makes him doubtful that even Sony’s enhanced PS5 can handle what GTA 6 has in store at max settings (thanks, IGN).
"Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!)," Leadbetter said. "The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. This isn't a GPU problem, it's a CPU problem."
That’s also why we didn’t put Baldur’s Gate 3 on our list of PS5 games we want to see get PS5 Pro enhancements. Larian’s RPG places heavy demands on the CPU in Act 3, to the point where even now, after over a year of updates, you still have a good chance of running into slowdown problems during combat as the system struggles to process inputs.
So if you thought the prospect of GTA 6 at 60fps was the reason to buy a PS5 Pro, you’ll probably want to hold off making that purchase.
“What you will get will be higher quality visuals, but likely still running at similar frame-rates [to the base console],” Leadbetter continued. “If GTA 6 can't sustain a locked 30fps (GTA 4 and GTA 5 couldn't on PS3 and Xbox 360), PS5 Pro can run the CPU with a 10 percent bump to clock speeds – so you may get more stable performance.”
“Of course, all bets are off if Rockstar is targeting 60fps on the standard PS5 - but we've seen no evidence so far to suggest it is.”
Leadbetter also said that he suspects the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar revealed was created using a Series X or base PS5, so what you see there is, theoretically, what you’ll get on the regular PS5.
We’ll likely know more once the calendar ticks over to 2025, as Rockstar still plans to launch GTA 6 sometime later that year.