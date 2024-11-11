GTA Online fans think the next GTA 6 trailer is hidden in the moon, and they might be right
If you’re wondering when the next GTA 6 trailer might land, you may want to look to the moon for your answer, and yes, I’m serious. A group of Rockstar fans is convinced the phases of the moon have a clue about when more GTA 6 news will happen, and they might actually be correct.
The chatter about an imminent GTA 6 trailer comes from GTA Online’s Reddit community, where user Fabrizelo remarked on how large the moon is in Rockstar’s teaser for GTA Online’s December 2024 update. They pointed out a similar promo from 2023, which also featured a large moon. That moon was in its waning gibbous phase, which occurred on Dec. 1, 2023 – the same day Rockstar debuted its first GTA 6 trailer.
As Eurogamer pointed out, the next waning gibbous moon that matches the appearance of the moon in Rockstar’s promo happens on Nov. 22, 2024. Assuming Rockstar has something to show before the year’s end, it could happen then, and Rockstar has a history of announcing important details in unorthodox ways.
Then again, Fabrizelo and other Redditers missed an important point in the comparison with Rockstar’s 2023 post. That teaser showed up in September 2023, which means two waning gibbous moons occurred between the tease and the trailer. If Rockstar is hinting at a date with this latest GTA Online promo, it could be any time between November 2024’s waning gibbous and the open-world game's launch date, sometime in fall 2025.